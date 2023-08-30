RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $99.15 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.