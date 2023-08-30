Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.22. 852,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.