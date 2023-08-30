QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,091,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $139,304,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 720,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $91,954,000 after acquiring an additional 292,347 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $112.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,265. The company has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

