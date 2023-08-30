Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now expects that the investment management company will earn $8.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.83. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.74 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $328.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,464. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

