Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $46,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.05. 354,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $197.79. The company has a market cap of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.22.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

