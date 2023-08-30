NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,844 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,319.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,306,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,321,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after purchasing an additional 870,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. 676,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,702. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

