Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,750. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

