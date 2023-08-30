Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,610 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $295.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,788,953. The firm has a market cap of $759.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

