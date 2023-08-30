MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $34.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,339.50. 256,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,220.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,230.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $754.76 and a 12 month high of $1,388.39.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

