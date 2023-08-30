Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.17. 1,261,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,625. The stock has a market cap of $391.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on MA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.
Insider Activity
In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,783 shares of company stock valued at $158,204,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
