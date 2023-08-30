Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 774 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,520. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

