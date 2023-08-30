Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 202 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $246.49. 2,241,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,025,923. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.27. The firm has a market cap of $458.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

