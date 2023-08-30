Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

CRM traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.49. 2,930,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,030,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,231,514 shares of company stock worth $262,196,396. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

