iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,202.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 137,257 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,703,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. 1,302,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,879. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $5.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.