IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,285 shares during the period. Unity Software accounts for about 1.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unity Software by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unity Software by 38.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Unity Software by 684.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,053,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,550. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at $60,104,917.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 596,571 shares of company stock worth $23,661,047 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

