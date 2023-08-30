IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,584 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,629,000 after purchasing an additional 447,099 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,513,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,513,000 after acquiring an additional 611,395 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,652,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,610,000 after buying an additional 1,244,251 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,626,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

