IPG Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $180.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,459. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

