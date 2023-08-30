IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 63,165 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,165 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for 2.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after purchasing an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,519,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,149,000 after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $409,603,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 448,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,667. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $100.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

