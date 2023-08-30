IPG Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $413.91. 1,884,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,104. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.46.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.