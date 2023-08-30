IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 241,370 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000. Western Digital makes up 2.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

WDC stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. 2,010,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.