Insight Holdings Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Insight Holdings Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 0.0% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intuit by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $539.24. 700,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $543.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

