GQG Partners LLC Takes $2.29 Billion Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,247,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,063 shares of company stock worth $99,685,866. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $497.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,023,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,583,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.06, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

