GQG Partners LLC Sells 9,545,939 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,121,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545,939 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up 2.3% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of British American Tobacco worth $882,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 41.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,871. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.54.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

