GQG Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,398 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Progressive worth $145,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,311,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

