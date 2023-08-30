GQG Partners LLC Purchases 65,394 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $97,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

HII traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.58. 43,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,718. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

