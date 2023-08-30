GQG Partners LLC Invests $310.77 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,504,635 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,767,000. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Workday at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.71.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.10. The company had a trading volume of 619,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,808. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $244.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of -507.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

