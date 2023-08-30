GQG Partners LLC Has $351.97 Million Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,304,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876,409 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $351,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vale by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 242,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 733,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Vale by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vale by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 6,272,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,307,523. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.97.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

