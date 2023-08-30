Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $196,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. 1,928,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.