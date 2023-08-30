Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. 345,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,606. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

