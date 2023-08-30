Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) is Commons Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Commons Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 3.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 893,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.83.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

