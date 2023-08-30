Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,024,473 shares during the quarter. Embraer comprises approximately 7.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.10% of Embraer worth $32,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer Stock Up 1.4 %

ERJ stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

