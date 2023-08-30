Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Holdings Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 516.1% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. 123,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,318. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.80.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

