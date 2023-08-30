Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 192.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

DE stock traded up $9.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.86. 935,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,433. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,580 shares of company stock valued at $34,799,115 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

