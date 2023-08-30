Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 408,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,575. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

