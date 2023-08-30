Commons Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commons Capital LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.95.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

