Commons Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commons Capital LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 72,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,964,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $269,234,000 after purchasing an additional 76,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,684,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,283,000 after purchasing an additional 482,994 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 7,028,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,795,588. The stock has a market cap of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

