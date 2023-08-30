Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 70.3% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 48,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 52,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,911,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,534,313. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

