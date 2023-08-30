C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 538 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.27. 375,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,581,880.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

