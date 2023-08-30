C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 180 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,998. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.97 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.92 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

