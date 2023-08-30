C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $3.79 on Wednesday, hitting $237.71. 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,525. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 185.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,265 shares of company stock worth $46,404,516. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

