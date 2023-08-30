C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.77. 1,060,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,614. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

