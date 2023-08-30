C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $262,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

EXAS stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.19. 528,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,562 shares of company stock worth $3,188,552. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

