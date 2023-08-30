Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average is $180.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

