Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 6,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,897. The stock has a market cap of $299.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

