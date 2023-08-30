Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $8.83 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.