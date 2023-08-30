Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $258,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

ATVI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.79. 2,381,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,771. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.