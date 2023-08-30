American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

