AlphaCore Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. 5,012,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,392,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.87.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

