AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $164.76. 309,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $157.82 and a one year high of $248.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $278,560. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.