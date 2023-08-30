AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,001 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,051,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,456. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $101.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

